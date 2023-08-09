Tooele Valley Theatre brings the stories of the beloved childhood bear, Winnie the Pooh, to a local stage this week with their summer youth production.

“Winnie the Pooh KIDS” opened Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 12 at the Tooele City WigWam Amphitheater In Tooele City.

“Winnie the Pooh KIDS” is based on the stories of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film.

As the show opens, Winnie the Pooh, in the Hundred Acre Wood, is once again in search of honey — or did the search ever end? He meets up with his friends, Tigger, Piglet and Owl, but Christopher Robbin has been captured. Winnie and friends prepare a rescue operation!

The Tooele WigWam is located at 4 Canyon Road in Tooele City — on the east side of SR-36 at the south end of town.

Tickets can be purchased for $8 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 5-12, and $2 for ages 0-5 at tooelevalleytheatre.org/tickets. Tickets are selling fast and seating is limited. TVT encourages buying tickets in advance. The show runs Aug. 8-12 with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Maria S. as Winnie the Pooh, Abigail S. is Tigger, Angela D. is Piglet and Scarlet C. plays Rabbit, Lexi H. is Owl, Kanga is portrayed by Addylin H., and Olivia L. is Roo.

Eeyore is played by Nathan L. and Teague C. was cast as Christopher Robin.

Seven narrators round out the cast: CaraLee M., red narrator; Layla L.,orange narrator; Ivy S., yellow narrator; Heath C., green narrator; Lauryn R., blue narrator; Willa W., indigo narrator and Emma N., violet narrator.

Tooele Valley Theatre is a community theatre company in Tooele that aims to provide year-round theatrical experiences for the audiences of northern Utah. TVT was named Best New Theatre Company in Utah during their second season.

Their goal is to provide a variety of community experiences throughout their artistic season. This includes productions ranging from Shakespeare to musical theatre to shows not typically produced by community theatres, theatre education camps/classes and smaller community performances at community events.

“We believe theatre should be a safe environment for everyone and that every single person should have a chance to explore this art form,” wrote Tooele Valley Theatre on their website.