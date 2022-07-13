Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele’s Ethan Davis dives back to first base in an American Legion game at Dow James Park against Alta on July 7.
  • Pitcher Zander Adams looked sharp on the mound leading Tooele to a 12-3 victory over Alta.

July 13, 2022
Winning continues for Tooele American Legion teams

Tooele 17U improved to 8-1 on the season with a pair of games scheduled at Pleasant Grove this week, and a home game Friday at 4 p.m. against Stansbury. Tooele 15U picked up three more victories last week with a pair of wins over Pleasant Grove and a a 20-6 home victory over Alta to improve to 13-1 on the season. The squad plays a doubleheader at Corner Canyon on Wednesday and then hosts Stansbury at 6 p.m. on Friday in the final regular season game of the year. A memorial will be held to pay tribute to Rayce Nelson, the former Tooele player who unexpectedly passed away last month from a brain tumor.

 

