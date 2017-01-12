Winter Parade

Tooele County and Tooele City plow trucks plow the way to safety ♦

Almost everyone loves a parade.

Local residents and visitors wait alongside Main Street in Tooele and Grantsville cities for hours in the hot sun to see floats, marching bands, VIPs and community heroes.

Residents can also experience a parade during winter, but instead of floats and bands, this parade consists of big trucks, big blades and lots of flashing lights.

Little is known about the men who drive snowplows throughout the county at night or early mornings during snowstorms to help keep area roads clear.

But last week, Wayne Anderton, Tooele County Road Department lead supervisor, opened the door to his snowplow to give the Transcript Bulletin a front-row seat to the endeavors and perils snowplow drivers face.

“Jump in — I just refilled the truck with salt,” Anderton said. “It’s supposed to be a bigger storm, so we had to get ahead of the ice. Normal work hours have us start at 7 a.m., but there’s not really ‘normal’ during winter. Sometimes we call out at midnight, sometimes at 6 a.m. — this morning, we started at 2 a.m. to get ahead of the morning commuters.”

Important county roads, such as school bus routes, are the first priority when snowplow drivers start their shift, Anderston said. Those roads are cleared before morning commuters get underway.

Afterward, snowplow crews move on to less-traveled routes, such as Anaconda Road or Mormon Trail Road, which are required to be kept clear just like other county roads.

Tooele County crews focus their efforts on county roads outside of city limits, Anderton said. Other roads, such as through Tooele City, or state highways or Interstate 80, are plowed by other agencies.

“Just like all other businesses and community organizations, each takes care of their own,” he said.

Tooele County’s snowplow trucks are painted red. Tooele City’s are white, and the Utah Department of Transportation’s trucks are orange. That leads to some confusion among motorists and residents.

“So many people will see a snowplow driving down the street in, say Tooele City, and get upset that the driver is not plowing snow without recognizing that the red truck — ours — is a county plow and we are in route to our assigned area in the county jurisdiction,” Anderton said.

The Utah Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining state-owned roads, including Interstate 80, and state Routes 36, 110 and 138.

Each incorporated city — Tooele, Grantsville, Stockton, Wendover and Vernon — is responsible for plowing its own city streets with city-owned equipment, Anderton said. Unless snow or slush is creating a road hazard, it is rare that a Tooele County snowplow will clear a road outside of its jurisdiction.

“All of our resources are so tight, we can’t be using our fuel and salt outside our jurisdiction,” Anderton said. He noted the county used roughly 700 tons of salt during the Christmas Day storm.

Tooele County’s jurisdiction includes Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Erda and Pine Canyon. Nine plows are assigned to the northern portion of the county.

Tooele County has an experienced crew of 15 snowplow drivers. Some have 30 years of experience plowing during the winter and also help to lay asphalt during the summer.

They are accustomed to a heavy workload throughout the year, Anderton said.

“When we finish our shift of driving and pushing snow the maximum number of hours allowed based on Department of Transportation regulations, many of us return to our homes to shovel our own driveway, get rest and prepare to be called right back in as the storms continue,” Anderton said.

Anderton’s truck, which has 6,000 miles on it, is the newest in the fleet. The oldest is a 1993 model that is “on its last legs,” he said.

“Seriously — most of the fleet has been stretched to the limit and we are in desperate need of replacing four more [snowplow trucks],” Anderton said.

Mechanic Chad Hunt agreed that there is a need to replace some of the department’s aging equipment.

“With all the growth in the county there’s more roads to maintain, more asphalt to take care of in the summer and plow in the winter,” Hunt said. “By having new equipment, we can be more efficient and effective out on the road.”

The trucks are each loaded with 30,000 pounds of salt and are equipped with steel plow blades with carbide insets to help them stand up to Tooele County’s often harsh road conditions. The plows automatically fold up to prevent damage if they encounter large rocks or speed bumps, Anderton said.

“They (carbide insets) are a bit more expensive, but well worth the investment and allow us to provide a more efficient job clearing the roads to allow for safer passage than that of rubber blades that tend to leave slush,” he said.

There are plenty of challenges associated with keeping the county’s roads clear of snow. For example, in a residential areas like Stansbury Park, the trucks must navigate tight cul-de-sacs.

“Without a doubt, [the biggest challenge is] the basketball stands and cars in the cul-de-sacs and construction sites,” driver Troy Showell said.

Other roads, like Anaconda Road, require as many as six passes to clear — three in each direction using a truck with a 12-foot blade.

While snowplow drivers work to make conditions safe for commuters, the conditions in their trucks aren’t always as comfortable. Ice buildup is a constant issue.

“We often drive with the heat up high and a window down to counter the ice buildup,” Anderton said. “We stop and flip the windshield blades and check on the plow blades.”

The plow blades are capable of throwing snow, ice and other debris 10-20 feet, making it important that roads are kept clear of obstacles during storms.

“The arch-like flying snow is called ‘windrow’ and could be dangerous to people or vehicles that should not be on the roadside,” Anderton said. “We can’t stress enough how important it is for people not to park on the streets and to stay clear of our trucks.”

The drivers know that while they may be largely anonymous, their work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“The people are friendly and appreciate the work we do,” said driver Bart Anderson, who is in his third year working for the department and is one of six drivers in the Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Erda area.

That work often begins in the early hours, as Anderton keeps constant tabs on incoming storms to determine when the crew should start plowing. It also is rarely a one-day ordeal, as the roads require constant upkeep to remain safe in cold weather.

“The first day is snow-pushing and the next few days is dedicated to pushing snowdrifts and all the snow that homeowners push back on the road and salting the spots where the run-off turned to ice,” Anderton said.

With the amount of work that needs to be done, the department’s crew is stretched razor-thin, Anderton said.

“We are understaffed now and really need more drivers,” he said. “The guys are out there, day in and day out. We don’t have backup drivers and when there’s a breakdown or someone gets sick, we are stretched to the limit.”

Anderton had one last piece of advice for motorists:

“Help us do the best we can for you,” he said. “Keep your cars and [garbage/recycling] cans and basketball stands off the road. Always keep in mind that our big trucks take time to stop — so don’t pull out in front of us. And please don’t let kids build snow forts on the side of the road.”

He added, “We are your friends, your neighbors. Wave to us as we parade throughout the county in the wee hours.”