Winter parking ordinances

Stay off the street ♦

Legal parking during winter can prove difficult, especially with each city and the county having different regulations.

In Tooele City, the parking ordinance states that it is illegal to park on the street while it is snowing or when snow or ice in any amount has accumulated on the road.

The Tooele City Council voted to change the ordinance in May 2020. The previous ordinance stated that cars couldn’t be parked on the street from November 1 until the beginning of spring.

Following the new parking ordinance is important, both for the sake of safe streets and for the sake of personal vehicles.

“Without this ordinance, the snowplows aren’t able to correctly plow the streets,” Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department said. “We get mounds of snow and ice, because they are having to go around cars … Also, if cars are left out there and plows are trying to properly plow the road, there’s a chance there could be damage.”

Those who don’t follow the parking ordinance may receive a ticket.

“Usually, our first step is giving someone a warning,” Bentley said. “If we can have an educational moment with people and help them find a new solution, we’d rather do that, but if it’s a continual issue, like our snowplows are having to go around a car, that’s when we will start looking at different alternatives of a ticket or depending on the situation, the car could be towed.”

Emergency and city vehicles are exempt from the parking ordinance.

Grantsville City’s parking ordinance is similar to Tooele City’s. Their ordinance states that it is unlawful to park a vehicle on a city street during a snowstorm or overnight from Nov. 1 to March 31.

It is also unlawful to park on a city road or street for up to 24 hours after a snow storm, according to city code. Emergency and city vehicles are exempt

In Stockton, the town code states that it is unlawful for any vehicle to be parked on a street for a period longer than one hour during or within 24 hours of a snow event. A snow event is defined as any occasion on which snow is falling or the 24 hours following a snow fall to a depth of one inch or more, Stockton Town Mayor Nando Meli said.

Any vehicle in violation may be removed or given a $100 fine.

Emergency vehicles and Stockton Town public works employees are exempt from the rule.

For unincorporated areas of the county, it is unlawful for a vehicle to be parked on any street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of any day from Nov. 1 to March 31, according to Lt. Eli Wayman, at the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

This doesn’t apply to emergency vehicles.