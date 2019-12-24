Winter Steam Festival to show Transcontinental Railway themes

Festival to be held Dec. 28-30 at Golden Spike National Historical Park ♦

The Golden Spike National Historical Park invites the public to this year’s Winter Steam Festival held December 28-30.

Winter Steam Festival plans include the arrival and display of the Jupiter, officially known as Central Pacific Railroad #60. The Jupiter joined the Union Pacific’s No. 119 at Promontory Summit for the ceremonial driving of the golden spike in 1869, commemorating the completion of the transcontinental railway.

The festival activity schedule also includes locomotive demonstrations, interpretive programs from park ranger with a transcontinental railway theme, hand car and motor car rides.

Come see the Jupiter as it makes five demonstration runs throughout the day at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 19. Dec. 30 will feature a standard run schedule of 10 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

The festival is open to the public and the entrance fee is $10 per vehicle.

Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations. For the most up to date information call the park’s visitor center at 435-471-2209 extension 429 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Updates will also be posted on the site’s website at nps.gov/gosp/.

Visitors to the Golden Spike National Historical Park can see the location of the Last Spike Site, 1869 railroad construction features, walk or drive on the original railroad grade, and get an up close view of Victorian era replica locomotives, according to the National Park Service.

The park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City, accessible by state Routes 13 and 83.