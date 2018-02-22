Winter storm leaves its chilled mark

After weeks of unseasonably warm and dry weather, the snowstorm that hit Sunday night and roared through Monday and into Tuesday, reminded everyone that winter may be far from over in Tooele County.

The storm dropped more than 13 inches in Tooele City. But the storm just didn’t bring badly needed moisture; it also ushered in arctic air with overnight lows in the single digits in some areas.

When the clouds finally cleared Wednesday, residents were treated to a frozen, wintry landscape highlighted by crisp sunlight, blue skies and remnant clouds.