  • This week’s snowstorm and cold arctic air has turned Settlement Canyon into a picturesque winter scene.
  • Tooele Valley and the Oquirrh and Stansbury mountains got a good shot of snow from this week’s storm3
  • A car wash control box encased in ice as temperatures plummeted.
  • Middle Canyon and left a car wash control box (above) encased in ice as temperatures plummeted.

February 22, 2018
Winter storm leaves its chilled mark

After weeks of unseasonably warm and dry weather, the snowstorm that hit Sunday night and roared through Monday and into Tuesday, reminded everyone that winter may be far from over in Tooele County.

The storm dropped more than 13 inches in Tooele City. But the storm just didn’t bring badly needed moisture; it also ushered in arctic air with overnight lows in the single digits in some areas.

When the clouds finally cleared Wednesday, residents were treated to a frozen, wintry landscape highlighted by crisp sunlight, blue skies and remnant clouds.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.



