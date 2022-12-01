OK, folks, hold onto your hats — and maybe your snow shovels too!

The National Weather Service reissued yesterday’s Winter Storm Warning at 2:14 p.m. today, Dec. 1.

The warning mentions “heavy snow expected” from 2 to 5 Inches on valley floors, 4 to 8 inches in bench areas, Uinta County, and on the Wasatch Back, except for Park City, which could get up to 12 inches of snow.

Specifically, the Winter Storm Warning includes portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming are included in this, including Tooele and Rush Valleys, eastern Box Elder County, northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley; Utah Valley, Utah portion of Cache Valley, Wasatch Back, Bear Lake, Bear River Valley and southwest Wyoming.

And the winds aren’t over, strong wind gusts will accompany the passing of the storm front, according to the NWS.

The NWS said the winter storm should commence around 11 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1, and continue through 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to push from the north to the south in the early morning hours of Friday, from around 2 to 5 a.m. in most locations. Snowfall may last through 7 a.m. at lower rates of accumulation — setting the stage for a precarious Friday morning commute.

Travelers are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water In their vehicles in case of an emergency, according to the NWS. Graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the official NWS forecast can be viewed at Weather.gov/slc/winter.

The NWS issued a High Wind Warning for Tooele and Rush Valleys, western Millard and Juab counties and southwest Utah at 10 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1.

The High Wind Warning called for winds from 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 65 mph. The warning expires at 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The warning cautioned that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, like trampolines, large inflatable snowmen, and other untethered yard items.

The NWS also said power outages were possible and crosswinds may contribute to difficult driving conditions, east to west routes such as Interstate 80 across the West Desert.