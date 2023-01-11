Winter tripledemic hits Tooele County

A new virus for the new year? Local health officials say nope, but watch out for three existing viruses.

COVID-19, influenza, and the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, are the viruses that are circulating the county right now, according to the county’s epidemiologist.

Omicron BA.5 is the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Utah right now.

“COVID-19 is still a real issue in Utah, in the United States, and globally,” Mamadou Tounkara, Tooele County Health Department’s chief epidemiologist said. “Studies have shown that virus transmission increases during the cold winter months.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2022, 24,521 cases of the virus have been recorded in Tooele County, along with 849 hospitalizations, and 112 deaths, according to Tounkara.

In 2022, 5,959 cases of COVID-19 were recorded with 20 individuals being admitted to the ICU. It is unclear how many deaths occurred in 2022.

“The best way to avoid catching COVID-19 is to practice good hygiene habits such as washing hands regularly, getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and avoiding contact with others who are sick,” Tounkara said. “You should get tested when you have symptoms of COVID-19. If you test positive, isolate for five days and wear a mask around others. After five days, if you test negative, return to your normal activities.”

COVID-19 vaccines are still available for free at the Tooele County Health Department. Interested individuals can show up during business hours to receive a vaccine.

This year, Utah has experienced an overall increase in flu activity, but the virus doesn’t appear to be as bad as years past, according to Tounkara. Data for the number of cases is currently unavailable.

Typically, flu season runs from October through May, with a peak in February.

“The flu is caused by a virus that can spread when a person who is sick speaks, coughs, or sneezes near someone who does not have the flu. If you are sick, it is especially important to avoid contact with someone who may be at high risk of serious illness due to the flu,” Tounkara said. “Those that are at high risk of complications due to the flu include children under five years old, people over 65 years old, pregnant people, and people who have certain pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, or have had a stroke.”

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, or sore throat should avoid contact with others.

Flu vaccines are available at the Tooele County Health Department, from primary care providers and at some pharmacies.

“Everyone older than six months of age should get a flu vaccine every year with rare exceptions,” Tounkara said. “For people aged 65 and older, some vaccines are recommended over others.”

Respiratory syncytial virus infection, also known as RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Many people recover in about a week or two, but the virus can be serious for infants and older adults.

This season has been especially bad for RSV.

“RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age in the United States,” Tounkara said.

RSV spreads when an infected individual coughs or sneezes and droplets from the virus land in the eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus can also be spread by touching a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob and then touching the face without washing hands.

To prevent catching RSV, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper shirt sleeve, wash hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, sharing cups and eating utensils with others, and clean frequently touched surfaces.

Children at risk for RSV shouldn’t be in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings for longer than necessary during periods of high RSV activity.