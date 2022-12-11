5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 through 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 ♦

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Tooele County that runs from 5 p.m. tonight, Dec. 11, until Tuesday, Dec. 13., at 11 a.m.

The advisory is for Tooele and Rush Valleys, eastern Box Elder County, the northern Wasatch Front – including Salt Lake, Cache and Utah Valleys and portions of Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.

The advisory says snow is expected with accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at valley floors and 4 to 8 inches along valley benches. Winter driving conditions are expected from Sunday night into Monday morning and again from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The detailed forecast for Tooele and Rush Valleys shows a possible accumulation of 1 inch of snow tonight, Dec. 11.

Tonight’s rain will, or in some areas already has, turn to snow and may become heavy at times through 4-6 a.m. on Monday. The snow will become more “showery” after 6 a.m. on Monday but will pick up again on Monday evening, according to the advisory.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the official NWS forecast visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.

The Tooele County School District posted the following on their Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 11:

“DUGWAY SCHOOLS ONLY – Students and staff at Dugway Schools will be on a 2-hour delayed start Monday, December 12, due to expected drifting snow and wind during the morning commute. Please take extra caution driving into school.

“At this time all other TCSD schools are expected to be on a normal schedule. Weather and road conditions will be continually monitored. If there are any changes, we will send out notifications early Monday morning.

“Regardless of our decision, if you feel it is not safe to send or take your students to school during inclement weather, please keep them home. School officials will be lenient regarding tardiness and absences during winter weather.”