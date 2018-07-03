With residents eager to celebrate, firework restrictions are in force

It’s that time of year — fireworks are legal to discharge in the state of Utah through Thursday.

There are still various restrictions in place on where and when fireworks can be discharged, however.

Fireworks can only be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 5, then again from July 22 to July 25. The hours fireworks can be discharged are extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

In Tooele City, fireworks are permitted in much of the downtown area. The borders for the firework approved area roughly follows 1000 West to the west and Droubay Road to the east.

The southern border of the firework area follows state Route 36, then Skyline Drive. The northern border is 2000 North west of SR-36, and approximately 1530 North until about 520 East, then to approximately 1480 North to Droubay Road.

Grantsville City has three designated areas for fireworks, including two parks in housing subdivisions. The main area permitted for fireworks is bordered by West Street to the west, Durfee Street to the south, Clark Street to the north and Matthews Lane to the east.

Fireworks will also be allowed in the homeowners association parks in the Anderson Ranch and South Willow Estates subdivisions.

Rush Valley permits fireworks in the parking lot shared by Town Hall and the fire department, and Vernon designated the fire department parking lot as the area where fireworks can be used.

While Stockton had intended to allow residents to shoot fireworks from the parking lot north of the town’s ball field, it announced a ban on all fireworks for the rest of the year due to extreme fire weather conditions on June 29.

In Tooele County, fireworks are prohibited on any federal and tribal land, including Bureau of Land Management, military and U.S. Forest Service property.

Maps for fireworks restrictions are available on the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office website, tooelecountysheriff.org, on the Fire Warden page. Wendover City has no restrictions on firework use within its municipal borders, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton.

If anyone using fireworks causes or spreads a fire negligently, recklessly or intentionally, they are liable for the cost of fire suppression and any damages caused, according to state law.