Woman accused of killing infant daughter enters guilty plea

A Wendover woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter in September 2017 has plead guilty to a second degree felony charge of child abuse homicide.

The attorney for April Dawn Carter entered a change of plea notice in 3rd District Court on Jan. 7. Carter initially plead not guilty to a charge of first degree felony charge of aggravated murder in November 2018.

According to the change of plea notice, Carter waived her rights to a preliminary hearing and a trial by jury. A presentence investigation was ordered with sentencing scheduled for Feb. 26 before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.

Wendover City police were originally dispatched to a cardiac arrest at Carter’s residence the morning of Sept. 27, 2017, according to a probable cause statement. Officers performed CPR on the victim but suspended lifesaving efforts once it was apparent the child was deceased.

The medical examiner’s office completed an external exam of the victim the following day and documented bruises on the victim’s head, face, neck, chest, elbows and feet. A spinal fluid sample contained blood, which was consistent with head trauma.

During the full autopsy, the medical examiner’s office determined the victim suffered multiple rib fractures, including five on the left side and three on the right side, the statement said. The fractures appeared to be healing and were not consistent with injuries sustained from CPR.

The autopsy also determined the victim showed signs of brain swelling and hemorrhage. The medical examiner’s office determined the injuries were not the result of normal childhood development but consistent with severe blunt force trauma.