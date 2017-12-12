Woman charged with assault

A woman has been charged with assault after an altercation in which she wielded a knife and baseball bat at the victim, according to Grantsville City police.

Marie Villa, 18, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and threat of violence. Court records indicate Villa suffers from homelessness.

Grantsville City police were dispatched to East Clark Street on reports of a domestic violence assault on Dec. 6 at 8:53 a.m., according to a probable cause statement. When the officer arrived, they spoke with Villa, the alleged victim and a witness.

Police determined there was an argument between two separate parties that Villa interjected into, sparking a second argument with the alleged victim, the probable cause statement said. In the ensuing argument, Villa allegedly grabbed a knife and said she would slit the victim’s throat in his sleep and “kill him,” the statement said.

Villa threw the knife to the ground and grabbed a metal bat, according to the probable cause statement. When the victim grabbed the bat from Villa, she punched him then fled the residence on foot.

The victim suffered no injury from the punch, the statement said. Villa admitted to police she punched the victim, grabbed the knife and bat, and threatened to kill the suspect, but denied using the bat.

Two juveniles aged 4-years-old and younger were in the home at the time of the altercation, the probable cause statement said.

Villa made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday during the 10:28 a.m. session before Judge Robert Adkins.