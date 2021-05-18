Woman killed in accident at Purple

Manufacturing plant slowly reopening ♦

A woman died Thursday at the Purple Warehouse in Grantsville.

The worker was reportedly pulled into a machine. This was the second OSHA report within the last month at Purple, according to Sgt. Jeff Watson with the Grantsville Police Department.

The Grantsville City Police Department received a call about a medical assist May 13 at 4:41 p.m.

“At the time of the call, it came in as a medical assist,” said Watson. “Someone had their arm stuck in a machine. We had an officer who was right around the corner and was there within minutes.”

When police arrived, they discovered that a maintenance worker, Anita Coester, 51, got caught on moving parts and was pulled into one of the machines at the warehouse.

Coester had her arm and part of her torso caught in the machine, according to Watson.

“By the time they were able to get her free from the machine it appeared she was already deceased,” said Watson. “Medical personnel did try to work on her, but it appeared like she was already deceased.”

“OSHA will look into both of the reports,” he said. “They will see if there was anything that could have been done to prevent this.”

“We are saddened to report that a Purple employee was injured while working and later succumbed to her injuries at our Grantsville location,” said Misty Bond, Purple public relations and communications director. “We are slowly transitioning employees back into the work environment as we complete our assessment. Purple is also providing grief counseling for all employees. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy at this difficult time.”