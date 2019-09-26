Woman pleads not guilty in child kidnapping case

A Salt Lake City woman facing criminal charges after she allegedly tried to leave with two children in a stolen vehicle without their father’s permission pleaded not guilty to all charges in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Jeannette Iva Brown, 38, was originally charged with two counts of second-degree felony attempted child kidnapping and one count of second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property. The charges were amended to second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor custodial interference on Aug. 7, according to court records.

During her court appearance Tuesday, Brown requested a jury and a jury trial was scheduled for Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates. A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.

A Tooele City police officer was called concerning a custody problem on July 19, according to a probable cause statement. The father said Brown had come over to take his children out for ice cream, which was supposed to last about 20 minutes.

Once the two children, both younger than 13, were not returned and phone calls were not answered for three hours, the father contacted dispatch, the statement said. While waiting for officers to respond to his call, Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 80 near milepost 56.

Troopers advised the children were with Brown, who was in a stolen vehicle, the probable cause statement said. When the father picked up his children, they told him and troopers that Brown had taken the oldest child’s phone and threw it from the car as soon as they left the house.

According to the children, Brown also said they would need to leave and change their names, the statement said. She said they might stop in Wendover to sleep, before continuing on.

The UHP trooper then transported Brown to the Tooele City Police Department so she could be interviewed, according to the probable cause statement.