April 4, 2017
Woman released from hospital after crash in Middle Canyon

A Tooele woman has been released from the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Middle Canyon on Saturday evening.

The woman’s vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Middle Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. She was flown by medical helicopter to University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation but impairment is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office. Alcohol was discovered in the vehicle and a blood draw was performed, though the results have not been reported.

