Woman sentenced to year in jail for fatal DUI accident

A Hooper woman who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence during a fatal accident in August 2015 was sentenced to a year in the Tooele County Detention Center in 3rd District Court last Tuesday.

Ann Margaret Fearn, 50, of Hooper pleaded guilty to third-degree felony automobile homicide as part of a plea deal with the state in August 2016, amended from a second-degree felony. During sentencing, the charge was further reduced to a misdemeanor charge.

At sentencing on Sept. 26, 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins sentenced Fearn to one year in jail.

Fearn was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 the morning of Aug. 26, 2015 when she lost control of the pickup truck she was driving near mile marker 70. The truck rolled and her passenger, Gerald D. Bastian, 61, of West Haven was thrown from the vehicle.

Bastian, who was unrestrained, was the only passenger in the pickup truck and died from injuries sustained in the crash. An investigation by the Utah Highway Patrol found Fearn was likely under the influence of drugs when the accident occurred.

Fearn also suffered significant injuries to her head and body in the crash and was transported to University of Utah hospital for treatment. Sentencing in Fearn’s case was delayed several times in part due to her recovery from the injuries suffered in the rollover accident.