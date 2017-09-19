Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Instructor Danny Maddox teaches Jacquelyn Lamb how to shoot a bow and arrow Saturday morning at the Women in the Outdoors event at Camp Wapiti in Settlement Canyon.
  • Caitlyn Lee and Shawnee Satterly compare dream catchers that they made during a crafts class.
  • Julia Bradshaw learns how to use a metal detector from instructor Doug Jackman during one of the many classes taught at Women in the Outdoors.
  • Instuctor Jamie Mitchell shows a wind chime project during a crafts class.

September 19, 2017
Women in the Outdoors

The 11th annual “Women in the Outdoors” was held last weekend at Camp Wapiti in Left Hand Fork of Settlement Canyon. According to Cleora Evans, president of the event, 17 women registered and spent two days learning about firearms, archery, self-defense, metal detecting, crafts, emergency preparedness and ways to manage depression. A fundraiser for the National Wild Turkey Foundation, “Women in the Outdoors” gives women an opportunity to learn outdoor skills to become prepared for outdoor adventures. Evans said the event has had up to 90 registrants in the past, but numbers began to decline during the Great Recession. “We hope to get more ladies involved next year,” she said.

