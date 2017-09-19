The 11th annual “Women in the Outdoors” was held last weekend at Camp Wapiti in Left Hand Fork of Settlement Canyon. According to Cleora Evans, president of the event, 17 women registered and spent two days learning about firearms, archery, self-defense, metal detecting, crafts, emergency preparedness and ways to manage depression. A fundraiser for the National Wild Turkey Foundation, “Women in the Outdoors” gives women an opportunity to learn outdoor skills to become prepared for outdoor adventures. Evans said the event has had up to 90 registrants in the past, but numbers began to decline during the Great Recession. “We hope to get more ladies involved next year,” she said.