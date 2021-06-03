Women-owned business directory looking for add ons

The Women’s Business Center of Utah recently created a woman owned business registry. And they are looking for more women-owned businesses in Tooele County to add to their list.

The directory was created this year and includes women-owned businesses in all Utah counties, according to Jared Stewart, economic development coordinator at Tooele City, who is encouraging more women to join.

So far, Tooele County only has five women-owned businesses on the list- Waxing Moon, WMT Portraits, Full Frame Home Tours, and Mr. Monkey’s Workshop LLC.

Stewart would like to see more women-owned businesses in Tooele County on the list.

“The Women’s Business Center of Utah and Tooele City have a goal to see 100 women-owned businesses on the list by the end of the year.

“This directory is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the women in our community who are leaders, creators, and economic producers. Tooele City wants to acknowledge the large contribution that women make to business and the workforce,” Stewart said.

Women business owners who sign up for the list will receive free marketing and promotion from the Women’s Business Center of Utah.

“This directory is one tool that we have created to support women as they lead and grow their businesses,” said Stewart. “The Women’s Business Center has resources to promote this list and help participants be discovered both within their own community and across the state.”

Tooele City will be promoting the directory through email lists, social media channels, and by sharing with their partners at Tooele County and the Tooele Chamber of Commerce.

‘It’s quick and free to sign up and will promote your business to both local and statewide audiences,” Stewart said.

“I believe that the promotion of women-owned businesses is a key factor to job creation in our community,” Stewart continued. “As women-owned businesses grow and scale up they will hire new employees. Championing the women business leaders in our community is one way we maintain economic growth and strength for years to come.”

Women who are interested in joining the directory can visit wbcutah.org/utahwomenowned/ to sign up.

“If we had as many women-owned businesses as we do men-owned, we would create 162,000 new jobs,” Stewart said. “More women now own and operate businesses but face different barriers than men. Promoting and supporting women-owned businesses will help reduce and remove barriers and has incredible potential to create new jobs.”

The Women’s Business Center of Utah was founded in 2001 and helps women start and grow their own businesses by offering a variety of training and advising services.

The organization is a 501c3 nonprofit funded in part through an agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.