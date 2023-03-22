Women’s Health Expo this weekend

The annual Spring Women’s Health Expo has returned after a several-year pandemic break. Famous speaker and actress, Jan Broberg, will talk to women about her experience with abuse during the event.

The Expo will take place at Tooele High School beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. It is put on by Mountain West Medical Center. From 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., there will be booths set up catering to women’s needs, wants, and health in the small gym.

“We will have various vendors from around the valley, and most of them are geared towards women’s health in some fashion,” said Diane Johnson, marketing event manager at Mountain West Medical Center.

There will be over 40 vendors and booths, including small products for sale, a beauty salon, an organizational company, a blood pressure booth, glucose screening, and more.

At 11:30 a.m. in the commons area, participants will eat lunch catered by HugHes Café and Broberg will speak. Broberg is an actress who has appeared in more than 50 films and television shows.

In 2019, Broberg gained popularity after her award-winning documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight” based on her kidnapping and abuse was released on Netflix. Recently, Broberg produced the Peacock series, “A Friend of the Family,” based on her family’s story about the grooming and abuse by a trusted family friend.

She has also launched the Jan Broberg Foundation which she created to highlight her mission of helping victims of abuse heal. Broberg has written two books about her experiences and will have both available for purchase at the event for around $15. Broberg longs to help prevent abuse from happening by telling her story and educating about the signs of grooming and potential abuse.

“Jan has taken her experiences and developed a presentation that she likes to give to people to help them understand how she dealt with her abuse, how she’s been able to move on from that, and talk about some of the grooming tactics that were used on her and her family,” Johnson said.

Tickets are available for purchase for $20 online at MWMCEvents.com, by calling 435-843-3600 and dialing 0, or at Mountain West Medical Center. There may also be tickets available the day of the event at the door but they aren’t guaranteed, Johnsons said.

Tickets purchased over the phone or online will be kept at Will Call.

All women are welcome at the event, including mature teenage girls who can handle sensitive material. Those attending should park in the north parking lot.

“We want to bring the women together in the community where they can laugh, share, and visit with each other,” Becky Trigg, public information officer at Mountain West Medical Center said.

“This is a good bonding experience with other women,” Johnson said. “We have several women who make this a tradition every year with relatives and friends. This is a good opportunity for them to focus on themselves a little bit and each other, and focus being a woman and what that means. This is a great event.”

The women’s health expo began in 2005. Throughout the years, there have been many different speakers including Elizabeth Smart, Amanda Dixon, Mary Nickles, Richard Paul Evans, and Amberley Snyder.

“Each year we try to get a keynote speaker that will resonate with the audience,” Trigg said. “We’ve had a lot of different stories, so women know they are not alone in the different things they face. A lot of the speakers share their story, how they’ve overcome, and how they’ve become a survivor.”