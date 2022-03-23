Women’s History Month: Tooele County women contributing to history

Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the strength of women — past, present, and future — and to celebrate efforts to gain women the freedoms they have today.

“Women’s History Month is a great time to remember all women who have gone before us and have paved the way through their example of grit and grace,” Grantsville City Council woman, Jewel Allen said.

Allen, a naturalized US citizen from the Philippines, has watched her mother and grandmother fight for their rights to work as women.

“My grandmother was an astute businesswoman who sold bandanas at the market, and my mother was an exemplary math professor and author. They inspired me to work hard and go for my dreams,” Allen said.

Allen believes more women should run for local government positions and fill leadership rolls. She believes both men and women are necessary in local governement, because they bring different perspectives and values to the table.

“I became involved in my community, because I truly wanted to make a difference,” Allen said. “Girls should pick an area they are passionate about and volunteer where they can. When an opportunity arises to take on a leadership role or run for office, be brave and do it. It may be intimidating but it will get easier in the long run. The more you put yourself out there, the more you will learn and grow in confidence. If you are concerned about something in our community, be part of the solution.”

Although progress has been made, to ensure equality between both sexes, the gender pay gap needs to be closed, according to Allen.

According to Utah State University, in 2021, women still made on average 30% less than their male counterparts.

“Community leaders must model empowering behavior by advocating for equal pay and respect for women,” Allen said. “Society is not perfect, but I have seen a lot of progress in the last decade.”

Maresa Manzione, a Tooele City Council member and former president of the Tooele County school District Board of Directors, looks back to the past and reflects on women’s history.

“I think history is important to help us remember the good and bad things that have happened in the past, so that we can repeat the good and eliminate the bad,” she said. “Women’s History Month helps us remember to keep moving forward in creating opportunities for women to serve and lead.”

When Manzione was in school, she enjoyed taking classes generally geared towards young men and was ridiculed.

“I wanted to take wood shop instead of home economics, because I already knew how to cook,” she said. “I was told I couldn’t because I was a girl. When I told my parents, my mom took me right back to the school to meet with the principal. She told him that any daughter of hers would not be excluded from the wood shop for that reason and as far as she was concerned, the boys should be taking home economics so they could learn to cook for themselves too.”

Needless to say, Manzione ended up taking a wood shop, which taught her beneficial skills.

“I was the only girl in the class,” she said. “The next year, the requirements were changed and all students started to take both shop and home economics. I will always remember my mom’s example of being a strong woman who stood up for what was right.”

Tooele County Auditor, Alison McCoy, manages the county’s budget of over $100 million and has learned to do so despite the potential fear of failure.

“Women’s History Month gives us an exciting opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of women throughout the world,” Alison McCoy, Tooele County Auditor said. “Women may feel their accomplishments are often stifled or minimized, but March gives us a chance to be reminded of how women have changed our lives and the world for the better.”

Only 29% of Tooele County elected officials are women and, on a state level, it is lower at 26%, according to McCoy.

“Women leaders can bring a unique and positive perspective to the dynamics in which they participate,” McCoy said. “One thing I love about this statement is it is actually backed by date. Forbes recently found companies with more women on their boards performed better and were actually less risky than other firms who did not… When leaders make decisions that impact your life, having a voice that represents your experience is important.”

McCoy believes traditional gender roles aren’t always beneficial.

“I have had people ask who is going to raise my kids while I run for office and who is going to cook dinner for my family while I’m at a Council meeting,” she said. My husband and I are a very good team and share many roles in our family — some traditional and some non-traditional.”

McCoy encourages young women to take on leadership roles without being afraid.

“I have found that my lowest disappointments have led to some of my greatest opportunities,” she said. “Failure can be scary, embarrassing, or even maddening, but if you can take the experience with grace and look for a chance to learn and grow, you may find an even better opportunity ahead.”

Liz Stone, who owns The Balanced Stone Healing Center located at 156 E 2000 North in Tooele, believes it is important to highlight and normalize women’s stories and experiences.

“Just as highlighting any group in society, an even greater impact would be to normalize these stories more and more on a regular basis,” she explained. “I am encouraged as I believe this is happening and has been my experience in Tooele.”

In the past, Stone experienced a traumatic series of events but they haven’t stopped her from pursuing her dreams.

Stone is passionate about speaking up about women’s issues.

“I would love to see our community lead out in awareness campaigns and providing resources for women, or any gender, that has been harassed or sexually abused,” she said. “They say the numbers are one in three women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime. In our trauma healing center, the Balanced Stone, that number seems much higher… A big start is to believe survivors. Many survivors are not believed when they report abuse and that causes the pain and shame to internalize…”

Stone, who believes women have a unique, key way of running a business, has some advice for young women looking to one day run their own business.

“Look for a mentor in someone who has done what you are trying to do or at least knows how to build a business, and lean into their experience,” she said. “Leaning in doesn’t mean replacing your wisdom for theirs. Trust your intuition. It is one of our greatest gifts. Use it to discern the next best step.”

This is part one of a two part series about Women’s History Month.