180 Ministries, a 12-month residential home for women, will host their first annual fall festival this weekend.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 812 Bates Canyon Road in Erda from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the festival there will be pumpkins for sale, s’mores, a pumpkin patch to walk through, a petting zoo, pumpkin carving and painting crafts, local vendors, a drawing for prizes, face painting, a photo booth and more, according to Linda Elliot, a staff member.

The purpose of the festival is to raise money to help women with substance abuse issues or those in a bad situation start over by receiving treatment at the home through student sponsorship.

The facility’s pumpkin patch is also open every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

180 Ministries is a faith-based, Christian residential home.