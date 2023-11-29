The Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a local nonprofit organization aimed at preventing suicide in Tooele County, will put on their annual It’s a Wonderful Life festival this weekend at the Deseret Peak Complex. The festival will include vendors, food, a craft for kids, appearances from famous Christmas characters, and Christmas music.

The festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission will be $1 per person or a can of food for the Tooele Food Bank.

The festival will include over 50 vendors selling handmade items, including jewelry, clothing, and décor, along with products like Scentsy and Tupperware.

“Purchasing from our vendors is a great way to support the local community with one-of-a-kind gifts,” Jon Gossett, festival and Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s founder said.

Children attending the festival will be able to make a free gingerbread house to take home. The Stansbury High School Hope Squad will be assisting in the craft area.

“There are so many kids who don’t really have an opportunity to enjoy the holidays because their parents can’t afford to celebrate,” Gossett said. “This is our way to give back. It allows the kids to celebrate the holiday spirit and do something fun.”

During the festival each year, several Christmas trees are decorated and donated by members of the community who have lost a loved one. The trees are given to those who couldn’t otherwise afford a Christmas tree.

A breakfast with the Grinch will take place on Saturday morning from 8-11 a.m. for $5 a person or $20 a family. Those interested in attending should text 801-856-7548 for more information.

The festival will also include performances, Christmas music, food trucks, a visit by Elf on the Shelf, and photos with Santa for $15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Photos will be printed on site.

“This isn’t your typical craft fair,” Gossett said. “It’s Tooele County’s biggest Christmas party. There will be so many fun things going on. It’s just like a party. This has become a favorite tradition and it’s so fun to have community traditions. If you haven’t been to the festival before, come see what you’ve been missing out on.”

It’s a Wonderful Life Festival was created in 2014 after Gossett saw a need in the community around the holidays, and after dealing with difficult topics like suicide all year, he saw the festival as an opportunity to provide the community with holiday cheer.

As its name suggests, the festival is based on the 1946 movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” about George Bailey who considers taking his life but is visited by his guardian angel before he goes through with his plan. The angel shows Bailey what his town would be like if he hadn’t done all of his good deeds throughout the years. This ultimately convinces Bailey that his life is worth living.

In 2022, over 3,000 people attended the festival. All money collected from the festival each year goes directly toward preventing suicide in Tooele County.

Along with the festival, Gossett has placed a mailbox for children to drop off letters to Santa in front of his family’s store “Fallen Sky Stone,” located at 15 N. Main Street in Tooele City. Those interested may drop off their letters during business hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Letters will be accepted until Christmas.