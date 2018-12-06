Wonderful Life Festival set for this weekend at Deseret Peak Complex

The party is a fundraiser for the Life’s Worth Living Foundation ♦

A Christmas Dynamic Duo will visit Deseret Peak Complex on Saturday to be part of the Fifth Annual “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival.”

The public is invited to have pancakes with Buddy the Elf from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Buddy will be followed by the one-and-only Santa Claus who is scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. and stay in the building until 3 p.m. to pose with children for photographs.

The festival’s cost of admission is $1.

“It’s just a lot of fun. It’s like one big, loud Christmas party,” said Jon Gossett, president of Life’s Worth Living Foundation. “Last year we had 2,500 people attend and this year should be even bigger with about 50 vendors and crafters. Every year we get a little bit bigger.”

The non-profit foundation was established in 2014 with a mission of suicide prevention and awareness. The festival serves as a fundraiser for the foundation.

“The festival is going to be good. It’s the one fun thing we get to do without talking about suicide prevention,” Gossett said.

Gossett said the party will showcase some of Northern Utah’s most talented crafters and vendors. A variety of food trucks will be stationed at the party, too.

The event kicks off on Friday and runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities will continue Saturday morning with the arrival of Buddy the Elf and then an appearance by Santa Claus.

“We’re also giving away a trip for two to Disneyland,” Gossett said.

The prize includes two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines to Disneyland. Raffle tickets for the prize cost $5 each.

The winner must attend the festival, be 18 years of age or older, must like, tag three people, and share a post on Facebook.

The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Information about the contest is found at facebook.com/itsawonderfullifefestival.

The cost to eat pancakes with Buddy is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people).

Photos with Santa measure 5 inches x 7 inches, and cost $10. Two prints will cost $15.

“We will have a beautiful painted backdrop for the photos, and we print the photos on site,” Gossett said.

There will also be a kid’s craft station and an area where people can make smores. Christmas Karaoke is always a big hit at the event, Gossett said.

The George Bailey brass bell award will be presented to one or two individuals who have been instrumental in furthering the mission of Life’s Worth Living.

Deseret Peak Complex is located at 2930 W. Highway 112.