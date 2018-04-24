Our darling son and father, Woodrow “Guy” Weddle, left his earthly body on Thursday, April 19, 2018, after his long battle with diabetes and end-stage renal failure. He was born in 1965 to Terry and Frances Weddle in Clarkston, Washington, where he remained an only child until at the age of 4 his sister Christina came into our lives. His family eventually relocated to Arizona where he graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 1984.

He was a poet at heart and had a love of writing that eventually led him to form his metal band Altar where his love of writing inspired the music he played. He loved his guitar and could shred like the Rockstar he was.

In his later years and with advances in technology, he learned he had an amazing skill for working with computers. He fixed, built and designed programs for companies like IMC, The Art Institute of Philadelphia, and Motherhood Maternity.

After fighting his diabetes alone for some time, he joined the of rest his family and settled in Tooele, Utah, in 2012. His presence was one of celebration and was the missing piece that brought our family together. He had the chance to reconnect with and build an amazing relationship with his parents and daughter Rachel Spafford, his two grandchildren Isaac and Sander who called him Pop-Pop, and his sister Christina and her children.

He loved deeply, laughed with all of his soul and loved his animals who were always near his side. His whole family fought every step of the way with him and after contracting pneumonia he was able to leave this world with his mother near his side.

He is survived by his parents, Terry and Francis Weddle; cousin Sharon Young; his daughter Rachel Spafford and her husband Tyler; two grandchildren, Isaac and Sander; his sister Christina Vokt; niece Brenna Vokt; nephews Ian, Colin and Terry; and his furry friends to the end Ginger, Sophie and Gia.