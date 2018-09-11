Work begins on new buildings at Dow James, Delpapa ball parks

Other parks projects talked about at city council work meeting ♦

Work began last week on a new concession stand at Dow James Baseball Park in Tooele, according to city park’s director Brian Roth.

“The old building is out and the foundation and plumbing are in,” Roth told city council members during a work meeting Wednesday. Workers were installing cinder block at the site on Monday.

The new building at 435 W. 400 North will include restrooms, concession area and announcer’s area. The contractor for the $179,000 project is England Construction of Tooele.

Once the Dow James concession stand is completed, England Construction workers will begin a similar project at Red Delpapa Babe Ruth Park at 70 S. First Street. Roth said the new building at Red Delpapa will include a mechanical building for lighting controls, concessions, storage and an announcer’s area at a cost of $161,000.

Parks projects are paid for in part by the Parks Arts and Recreation tax, said Council Chairman Steve Pruden at the work meeting.

The PAR tax is a 0.001 percent sales tax or a 1 cent tax on $10.

Roth said some of the money for the projects is generated through impact fees.

The city plans to spend about $120,000 to install pickleball courts where the old tennis courts used to be at Elton Park.

“We would like to begin work on the pickleball courts this fall, but it depends on the specific contractor who does the work and their timeline,” Roth said.

Councilman Dave McCall said the city should consider a combination of pickleball and two tennis courts at Elton Park especially if a new housing development is completed as planned on Broadway Avenue and more people move into the area. He said some of the new residents may want to play tennis.

The city council also discussed other upcoming projects, including a new pavilion at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course at an estimated cost of $125,000, a new playground at Linear Park for $45,000, a new restroom at Aquatic Center Park for $85,000, playground construction at Linear Park for $45,000, and a restroom on the back nine of the golf course for $45,000.

One of the final priorities is completing another phase at England Acres Park for $500,000.

Roth said the city is working on a design plan for a new irrigation system and grading of the soccer field at Elton Park.

“Citizens were loud and clear at our our open house that they want us to fix what we already have before we add more to parks, so I think we march ahead with those orders,” said Council Chairman Steve Pruden.