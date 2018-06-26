Work begins on new high-density apartment project in Tooele City

Construction began Monday on a 132-unit apartment project at 805 N. 100 East in Tooele City.

The city council amended its general plan in May 2017 and changed the zoning in the area from general commercial to high-density residential to make way for Legacy Regency Apartments. The $20 million project will cover 9.15 acres, according to developer Matt Carter of Bountiful. M.S.C. Construction of Bountiful will build the apartments..

Carter said the units will either be three-bedroom or two-bedroom units. The three-bedroom room units will rent for about $1,200 and the two-bedroom for about $1,100, he said.

Carter said the development would include a swimming pool, clubhouse, weight room, barbecue, playgrounds, dog run and a dog wash.

The project should be completed by October 2019.

Carter has developed similar projects in Huntsville, Bountiful, Cedar City, Snowbasin, Layton and other areas.

Andrea Cahoon, of Acre 411 Real Estate in Tooele, helped find the land for Carter and acted as the buyer’s broker for the project.

“This has been a long time coming and we are very excited to see this project finally begin,” Cahoon said.

Cornerstone Residential in Bountiful will work with renters when the apartments are available. The company also oversees other Tooele Valley properties including The Cove at Overlake Apartments, The Kirk Apartments in Tooele, and Willow Apartments in Grantsville.

“Mayor Debbie Winn has been a huge help and phenomenal resource to help us get this project going,” Carter said. “She was always available to answer questions whenever we would call.”

The mayor said the development will be a beautiful asset for Tooele.

The Tooele City Council first discussed the development back in April 2017.

The city council passed a resolution that required the developer to build a 60-foot-wide road from the west side of the property to the east side. Land on the east side of the property is vacant, but city leaders anticipate residential development there in the future.

“We need to have public access through the property to the east side,” Councilman Scott Wardle said back in April 2017.

Tooele City rejected a high-density housing proposal for 2400 N. 600 East back in 2017, citing the area was near an industrial-commercial zone.

According to Tooele City Code, the purpose of a high-density residential zone is to provide opportunities for high-density residential uses, including single-family residential units, apartments, condominiums and townhouses.