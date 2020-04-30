Work continues on new office building in Grantsville

Additional office space for professionals looking to do business in Grantsville will soon become available at the new Grantsville Professional Park located at 163 state Route 112.

“The shell of our first building will be complete by the end of May or the first of June. We will begin building out the interior of the suites in a week or two,” said real estate developer Scot Hazard from Lehi.

“Construction inside the suites will be ongoing for about a year or so as we acquire new occupants for the building and finalize their build-out plans,” he said.

Hazard and former Grantsville resident Ryan Chatwin teamed up as investors to build the new professional park. Grantsville resident David “Gumby” Gumucio will market the project for the developers.

“We purchased about 8 acres total in the fall of 2017 and worked with Grantsville City for the next year plus to finalize design and site plan approvals, and began construction late 2019. The first building sits on just under 2 of those 8 acres,” Hazard said.

Chatwin has worked in real estate and title insurance for over 25 years and is branch manager for Cottonwood Title’s Lehi office. He approached Hazard about building a professional park in Grantsville.

“Ryan Orgill is the optometry doctor in Grantsville and good friend of mine. Several years ago he approached me about helping him build a professional/medical office building in Grantsville,” Chatwin said. “He wanted a bigger/nicer place to build his practice. He liked the idea of having a larger condominiumized building with different tenants where he could own his own unit.”

Chatwin said he has worked with several real estate developers through the years and one of the smartest he knows is Hazard.

“I felt very comfortable bringing this project to him because I knew from experience Scot was one of the best at what he does,” Chatwin said. “I grew up in Grantsville and my parents still live there so it was important for me to have someone to work with that I knew would keep the best interest of the residents in mind.”

Hazard said Grantsville City and staff were firm in representing and enforcing the City’s development code and other adopted standards.

“They showed me a great deal of kindness and friendship for my first round working with the City,” Hazard said.

SIRQ Construction of Lehi is the contractor on the project. There could be up to eight office suites inside.

The first building is intended for professional office use, mostly medical-type tenants.

Hazard said that many professionals, medical and otherwise, have a hard time finding smaller spaces they can own in a class A building surrounded by other professional occupants.

“Our lease-purchase model addresses that demand in the marketplace and we’ve found it to be very well received,” Hazard said.

After the first building is completed there are no immediate plans for the remaining 6 acres of the 8-acre parcel.

“As we get a better sense of the market in the area we’ll work with the City to find the best uses for the site. We wanted to do this building first and then take the pulse of the community,” Hazard said.

For more information about the project contact David Gumucio (435- 830-3337).