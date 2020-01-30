Work gives transition students independence

Students, teachers, school district staff, and local businesses gathered recently to celebrate a partnership that has brought independence and self-worth to young adults with intellectual disabilities for over five years.

The Tooele County School District’s Youth in Transition program held a recognition dinner at the school district’s Community Learning Center on Tuesday night to recognize 16 businesses that partner with the program to provide work experience for the students.

The dinner and program was sponsored by the Tooele Education Foundation and the Tooele Valley Rotary Club, according to Kristen Linares, transition specialist with the school district.

The transition program is for students with significant special needs ages 18-22 that did not receive a high school diploma.

The transition program teaches students skills aimed at independence.

“For some students that may mean living on their own. Others may live at home but have a job outside of the home,” Linares said.

A key part of the transition program are local businesses that offer internships or jobs for the students.

Kade Leishman is one of those students. He spoke during the dinner’s program.

“I am thankful to UMC for my first job,” he said. “I clean restrooms and vacuum offices. A job comes with a lot of responsibility. … I enjoy earning money for myself.”

The opportunity to work not only provides the students with income, it also helps their self-worth, according to Linares.

“It’s good for them to be able to work and contribute,” she said.

The transition program teaches skills, like cooking at home as well as taking trips to the grocery store and ordering food and eating at restaurants, according to Linares.

Mobility training, learning how to get around using public transportation — bus schedules, bus stops, dropoff and pickup protocols — is also part of the transition program.

Currently there are 41 students in the program with about 40% of them placed in an internship or job, Linares said.

The program’s goals is to place 50% to 60% of the students in paid jobs. Right now the job placement rate for students with intellectual disabilities nationally is between 15% and 20%, according to Linares.

“We’re thankful for the businesses that help us,” Linares aid. “And we’re always looking for more businesses to partner with us.”