Work on I-80 westbound auxiliary lane starts June 1

UDOT workers warn of potential traffic delays during construction project ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation will begin a safety improvement project on Interstate 80 westbound lanes beginning on June 1. The construction will have potential traffic delays.

The construction will take place between milepost 99-106, which is between the Lake Point interchange and state Route 201, according to a statement released by UDOT.

The safety improvements for this section of the freeway include a new westbound auxiliary lane from the SR-201 on-ramp to exit 99.

UDOT will also be installing new overhead variable message signs, updating road signage, widening the shoulder, and adding a new conduit and utilities.

To begin preparations for their construction work, beginning June 1 UDOT crews will be working day and night.

Westbound lane closures will occur from midnight to 2 a.m. and the speed limit will be reduced to 65 miles an hour.

Lanes will also shift with temporary striping, protective concrete barriers will be placed and equipment will be transported to the site, according to UDOT.

Crews will demolish concrete and re-purpose the concrete material for use later on in the project.

These set up and preparation measures will continue through June 3.

UDOT said to expect noise, dust, and night time construction lighting during this time.

Drivers are also cautioned by UDOT to stay in the designated lanes and not to follow construction vehicles into the work zone.

All travel lanes will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After start up preparations are complete, official construction work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During official construction, the westbound view area at milepost 100.7 will be closed, because construction workers will be making way for the new auxiliary lane connecting the off ramp at SR-201 and the on ramp at SR-36, according to UDOT,

The closure of the view area may be implemented as early as June 1.

During construction, UDOT said to expect delays, changing lane configuration and possible lane restrictions, and a limited speed in work zones.

More information about this project can be found at www.udot.utah.gov/traffic.