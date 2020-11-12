Work on Midvalley Highway ‘going as expected,’ says UDOT

UDOT reports 25 inches settlement ♦

Crews are pausing work for the winter on the Midvalley Highway project. Work as usual will resume next Spring.

It may not look like work has progressed, but the Utah Department of Transportation reported as much as 25 inches of settlement along the corridor has occured as of Nov. 3.

Progress on the two and a half year project is going as expected., according to Courtney Samuel, with UDOT.

“Currently, we are patiently waiting for the soil to settle at the interchange, as well as other areas of the highway,” he said. “The nature of the soil located in this particular area is considered wetlands, due to the proximity of the Great Salt Lake. The ground needs to be stabilized before we can add a road to it. We are using 1.5 tons of dirt to be able to stabilize the ground and it takes time.”

When it is finished, the new Midvalley Highway will run from Sheep Lane and SR-138 on the south end and will connect to I-80 with an interchange at approximately milepost 94.

“The Midvalley Highway will provide motorists with an alternative route to Salt Lake County and will ease connection,” said Samuel. “We are projecting once this phase of the project is built, 20% of the traffic on SR-36 will be reduced, resulting in improved driving times.”

Crews working on the road have paused for winter but will resume again next spring, he added.

“Our crews have scheduled their work strategically and are currently waiting for soil settlements during the difficult winter months in anticipation of starting work again in May of 2021,” Samuel said.

When work does resume on the highway, crews will be working around the clock, seven days a week to ensure it is completed on time, according to Samuel.

“We are currently on schedule to open lanes by the end of 2021,” he said. “We’ve had a busy construction year and much has been accomplished. We are on schedule with critical activities and even ahead on projects on Sheep Lane. It’s been a long and productive year and we appreciate everyone’s patience and positive feedback regarding the project. We look forward to delivering this much-needed transportation alternative to the community.”

Samuel said that members of the community have been talking about the Midvalley Highway since the 1960s, but it wasn’t until the year 2000 that funding was in place to perform a study.

“The EIS —Environmental Impact Study — was completed in 2009 with final signatures in 2011,” said Samuel. “Initial right-of-way acquisitions for phase one, the current phase, began a few years later and active design started in the fall of 2019.”