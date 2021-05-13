Work resumes on Midvalley Highway

UDOT will open traffic on Midvalley by the end of year ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation has resumed preparation for construction on the new Midvalley Highway. Traffic on the road is expected to be allowed by the end of year.

Work on the highway resumed this week after a short break for winter and settling.

Currently crews are working on shoulder repair and preparing for bridge construction, according to Courtney Samuel, senior communications manager for UDOT.

Early next month crews will resume work on the road.

“It is expected that in early June crews will be able to remove surcharge and then start bridge work on solid ground,” Samuel said.

The bridge will be built over I-80 and a cattle crossing bridge will be located mid-corridor.

Crews went on a scheduled shut down for winter to allow for soil settlements.

Workers have also been struggling with soil settlements during their construction months.

“In some areas, the soil is very saturated with water and crews have had to remove extra material in order to build a solid foundation for the road,” Samuel said.

Midvalley Highway will open in the fall if everything goes according to plan.

“The community is excited about the project and has inquired about when crews will be back working,” said Samuel. “Motorists are ready for lanes to open this fall. The highway will provide a direct connection from SR-138 to I-80.”

“We are projecting once this phase of the project is built, 20% of traffic on SR-36 will be reduced, which will ease congestion and improve travel times,” said Samuel.

Work on the highway began in the fall of 2019.

“We’re excited to resume construction as we are entering the final stretch of the project,” Samuel said. “Over the next seven months, our crews will be working around the clock to finish all the remaining critical activities to get traffic open by the end of this year. Midvalley Highway will be a great addition to the community by providing motorists an alternative route to travel to and from Salt Lake County.”