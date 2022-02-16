Workshops for those caring for an individual with cognitive diseases 

The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services Department will start up their Dementia Dialogues classes for caregivers of people with cognitive diseases.

The classes will help caregivers by providing training on a five-step module, evidence-informed, nationally registered training course.

The course will cover an overview of Alzheimer’s Disease, strategies for effective communication, information to understand the impact of the environment and ways to promote independence, skills to address challenging behaviors, and creative problem-solving methods.

There are an estimated 50 million people worldwide who have Alzheimer’s Disease, including around 5.8 million in the United States, with the number projected to rise 14 million by 2050, according to a press release by the Aging Services Department.

Currently more than 300,000 Utahns are aged 65 and older and over 34,000 of those people have Alzheimer’s Disease.

By 2025, the number of Utahns aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to increase to 42,000.

The Aging Services Department said that during 2020, 159,000 caregivers provided over 181 million hours of unpaid care to those living with cognitive diseases.

Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in Tooele County.

“Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or related dementia often involves a team of people,” reads the press release. “Whether you provide daily caregiving, participate in decision making, or simply care about a person with the disease, Tooele County Health Department Aging Services has resources to help.”

The five sessions will be held in person from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 at the Tooele County Health Department located at 151 N. Main Street in room 180.

The training is provided at no cost to participants through the Arnold School of Public Health from the University of South Carolina and the Utah Department of Health.

Those interested are encouraged to preregister by calling 435-277-2420.