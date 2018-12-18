World War II veteran thanks Grantsville students for thank-yous

A 92-year-old World War II veteran made the 150-mile trip from Price to Grantsville to say thank you.

Calvin Fox’s daughter, Janet Roberts, drove Fox from his home in Price to Grantsville High School on Monday morning so Fox could personally thank the students from Doug Snow’s U.S. History class who wrote him letters thanking him for his service.

Fox received the letters as part of the Utah Honor Flight program. He opened and read the letters on the plane as he traveled to Washington, D.C., to see the national veteran memorials.

“It reminded me of mail call when I was in the Navy. Tears came to my eyes as I read the letters,” Fox said. “Although I had never met these young people, they were thanking me for my service.”

If he had his way, all young people today would be required to serve for two years in the military to “learn discipline and respect,” Fox told Snow’s class.

“Today is wild,” he said. “With all this killing and stuff. I don’t know what it will be like after I pass away … We need to learn to love each other.”

Grantsville High School’s History department joined the Utah Honor Flight effort two years ago, according to Snow.

“We have been writing the letters of acknowledgment and appreciation to the veterans twice a year,” he said.

Utah Honor Flight, part of the national Honor Flight network, is a non-profit organization that arranges transportation to Washington, D.C., for veterans to visit and reflect at their memorials.

The priority for Honor Flight is for World War II veterans, along with other veterans who are terminally ill. The opportunity to thank these veterans is running out, as many of them are passing away every day before they get the opportunity to see the memorials built in their honor, according to Utah Honor Flight.

Snow’s students, Mary Bird, Tanner Hammond, and Conner Fawson, all juniors, wrote the letters that Fox received.

“I thanked him for his service,” Bird said. “It felt good to send the letters and I feel honored that he came to the school to thank us.”

Hammond said he was prompted to volunteer to write a letter because he has a grandfather who served in World War II.

“It felt good,” Hammond said. “It was cool that he came all the way to thank us.”

Fawson said he wrote his letter as a way of honoring his great-grandparent who served in World War II.

“Veterans are American heroes,” Fawson said.

Roberts, Fox’s daughter, told Snow’s students that they should seek out and record the stories of their family members that have served in the military.

“Some of these veterans aren’t going to be around much longer,” she said. “If you have a parent, grandparent, or other relative that is a veteran you should reach out to them. Call them or write to them and thank them. Sit down with them and record their stories.”

Originally from Miami, Florida, Fox joined the Navy at the age of 17. He was assigned to serve as Seaman Apprentice on the USS Swift AM122, an Auk-class minesweeper. But after a two-month hospitalization at Balboa Naval Hospital in California, Fox was reassigned to Long Beach California Military Base.

Fox’s naval career ended in 1946, but he continued to serve for 10 years with the Seabees.