Wouldn’t Tuilla Business Park be a better name?

At times I ask myself, “Am I the only one anoyed by this?”

If the answer is “yes,” I eventually let it go. I’ve even started to put ketchup on the table when I’m serving hot dogs.

But a new pet peeve seems really stuck in my craw.

Lakeview.

You see, the first time I read about the Romney Group’s Lakeview Business Park, I conjured up an image of a 900-acre business park in Pine Canyon. At the same time, I wondered how the people in Lincoln would feel about a business park in their community.

Tooele County already has a place named Lakeview and it’s off of Pine Canyon Road, not Sheep Lane.

The area most commonly called Pine Canyon today was first settled in 1850 on Pine Creek by the Leavitt family, according to Ouida Blanthorn’s “A History of Tooele County.”

In 1860, lots were drawn by residents of Tooele City to see who would move to Pine Canyon due to a shortage of good farmland in Tooele, wrote Blanthorn.

The residents of Pine Canyon voted on April 28, 1876, to change the name of their town from Pine Canyon to Lake View. The local ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, organized on June 24, 1871, also took the name Lake View, according to Blanthorn — a name the local ward in Pine Canyon still bears today.

But Blanthorn reports that when the town received a post office in 1904, the post office was designated as “Lincoln,” presumably because of the proximity to the Lincoln Highway, she wrote.

Blanthorn’s book, published in 1998, states that “Lincoln remains the official name of the area at present even though Lake View is probably more common …”

So shouldn’t a business park on Sheep Lane be called the Sheep Lane Business Park or is there some obscure historic name for that part of the county?

I asked a county commissioner if anybody had politely told Josh Romney that our community had a Lakeview? After all, if he was going to name it the Stockton Business Park, I’m sure somebody would point out that the business park wasn’t in Stockton.

After telling the commissioner where Lake View is or was, he said that if the Romney Group was going to invest several million dollars and bring jobs to the county, they could name the business park whatever they want.

Now I know Lake View, Tooele County, has no copyright on the name. In a state with a lake so big, it’s name includes the word “great,” you might expect the name Lake View or Lakeview to pop up in several places.

And it does.

Lakeview is the name of an area in Provo City. Lakeview Hospital is the name of a hospital for animals and for humans — they are two different places, I checked. Lake View Academy is a charter school that is in Saratoga Springs. Lakeview Elementary is a school in Bountiful. The Fields at Lakeview is a residential community in Orem. There is a Lakeview Drive in Garden City as well as a Lakeview road in Stansbury Park. I imagine there are more Lakeviews elsewhere in Utah.

So where’s the beef with two Lakeviews in Tooele County?

First, it’s respect for our history, even if it is forgotten. Second, it’s confusing.

Last Wednesday night at the Tooele County Planning Commission, the planning staff was reporting on a request for a zone change for property described as being near Pine Canyon Road and the county border.

Some members of the planning commission looked bewildered as the planning staff pointed to a location on a map that was in the southeast corner of the county near the Juab County line.

Finally, one brave planning commission member spoke up and admitted to their confusion.

After all, isn’t Pine Canyon Road in Pine Canyon, kind of between Tooele City and Erda?

I must admit when I first read the staff report on the rezone request, I had a mental picture of a lot near the county line at the peak of the Oquirrh Mountains.

Turns out there are two Pine Canyon Roads in Tooele County.

Wouldn’t the Midvalley or West Overlake or Tuilla Business Park be a better name?