Wrecking yard fire destroys several cars

A Grantsville wrecking yard caught fire early Tuesday morning, destroying several cars, according to Grantsville City Fire Chief Rob Critchlow.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the area of 400 S. Center St. at 12:45 a.m., Critchlow said. A total of 15 firefighters from Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department and North Tooele Fire District responded to the fire.

Critchlow said as many as five vehicles were involved in the fire and those that caught fire were a total loss. There was no estimated cost for the vehicles destroyed by the fire as of press time Tuesday morning. The fire posed no threat to people or structures, Critchlow said.

While equipment and firefighters were sent home around 3:30 a.m., some firefighters remained on scene to watch for hot spots, according to Critchlow.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, Critchlow said.