Wrestler places sixth at nationals

Brandon Ploehn becomes school’s first All-American ♦

Stansbury High School wrestling has produced a number of athletes who have gone on to make a name for themselves, on the national stage, after graduating and competing at a higher level. According to head coach Tyson Linnell, three former Stallions have gone on to place at national tournaments and earn All-American honors.

On March 25, after competing in the semifinals of the NHSCA High School Nationals wrestling tournament in Virginia, junior Brandon Ploehn earned the distinction of becoming Stansbury’s first All-American high school athlete while still competing as a Stallion.

After winning five-straight matches to advance to the semifinals, Ploehn lost to the eventual champion before placing sixth overall. For Ploehn, the accomplishment marked the culmination of years of hard work and a bounce back from his sophomore season.

“This was a big jump from past years,” he said. “Last year, I wasn’t able to place in state and had a couple upsets that made me unable to place [at nationals].”

Ploehn used last year’s disappointing finish as an opportunity to build on his skills and motivate himself to get at the top of his game, competitively.

“I definitely worked on conditioning a lot more and took it more seriously in the room,” Ploehn said. “Coaching has been a big factor; with Coach Tyson around year-round — it’s a big help.”

Coach Linnell considers Ploehn’s All-American status as another example of how hard his athletes work and sees the honor as a form of validation of Stansbury’s reputation in the high school wrestling community.

“We set an expectation of coming here [each season] and working hard,” Linnell said. “Brandon put together a really good season.

“I tell the kids, you want to be on these [state champion] boards, but we’ve got to look beyond that.”

He also added that other wrestlers on the team had differing measures of success at nationals, and girls wrestler Addy Van Cott finished one win from placing and becoming an All-American. Ploehn’s brother Ben, who also competed, went 1-2 and drew a tough match against the number-one ranked wrestler in the freshman 106-pound division.

Looking ahead, Linnell says that with a wrestler who has succeeded beyond the state-champion level and finished as an All-American, Ploehn has set a precedent that might have previously seemed unattainable to past, current and future wrestlers.

“So now the kids get to see an All-American in the room and they know how hard it is,” It helps build those goals and [shows] we’re here as one of the top clubs in the state and possibly the nation.”

Ploehn said he is not content with merely making All-American status and plans to aim higher and take his training a step further, with the hopes of taking first in the nationals in his senior year.

“Getting to that level, there’s always room to improve — it’s about getting to the finals,” he said. “[I plan to] be more consistent with my workouts and work even harder next year.”