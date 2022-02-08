Wrestlers qualify for state tournament at Divisionals

Stansbury finished seventh out of 16 teams in the 5A Boys Division B last weekend at Alta High School with 161.5 team points, and Tooele finished eighth out of 17 teams in 5A Boys Division A at Uintah High School with 164 points.

The top four teams in Division A were Uintah, Box Elder, Viewmont and Spanish Fork. The top Division B teams were Alta, Payson, Wasatch and Mountain View.

Stansbury’s Tyler Khoundet and Josh Olson placed second in their weight classes. Brandon Ploehn finished fourth and Alex Rosas placed eighth.

Tooele’s Parker Hansen and Mason Flygare finished second in their weight classes. Ethan Garcia placed fifth, Antonio Mascarena finished sixth, Ty Proctor finished sixth and Dalton McQuiddy placed eighth.

The 5A State Tournament is slated for Feb. 16-17 at Utah Valley University. The tourney will feature 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes.

Stansbury

Tyler Khoundet (29-11) finished second in the 108 division at the tournament and scored 24 team points.

After an opening-round bye he pinned Johnny Ingram of Woods Cross in the second round in 1:25. He won by forfeit in the quarterfinal round, and won in sudden victory over Payson’s Dallen Thomas 11-9.

Khoundet lost in the championship match to Connor Knudsen (33-7) of Timpanogas (Fall 1:59)

106 – The Stallions’ Lorenzo Call placed eighth and scored 4 team points.. After losing in the quarterfinal, Call pinned Gibson Benham of Skyline in consolation Round 4. He lost his next two matches to finish eighth.

113 – Daniel Gull placed ninth at 113 and scored 6 team points. He pinned opponents from Alta and Park City in consolation rounds two and three. Gull (17-21) won by fall over Christian Beesley of Provo in consolation round five, and then finished ninth with a 7-6 decision over Provo’s Jonathan Lindsey in the ninth-place match.

120 – Carson Ashcroft (12-10) placed eighth and scored 14 team points.

Ashcroft won by fall in the first round in 27 seconds over an opponent from Skyline. He lost in the second round by an 8-3 decision, but pinned his next three opponents from Bountiful, Jordan and Mountain View.

He lost his final two matches to place eighth.

126 – Brock Jacobsen (14-19) placed ninth and scored 6 team points. He pinned two opponents from Timpview in the consolation rounds and won a sudden victory over Sam Wilson 3-1.

132 – Daniel Spilker (22-19) placed eighth and scored 11 team points.

Spilker opened the tournament with a quick pin over Axel Greer of Provo in 43 seconds.

After a major decision loss in the second round, Spilker won three consecutive matches to advance to consolation round five where he lost a close 8-7 decision to Hayes Thompason of Alta. He lost another close decision 12-10 in the seventh-place match.

132 – Brandon Ploehn (32-12) placed fourth and scored 19.5 team points.

After an opening round bye, Ploehn won by fall over Conner Peck of Bountiful in 1:31.

He advanced to the semifinal by pinning Jacob Lewis of Woods Cross (4:23)

Ploenh battled in the semifinal until he was pinned by Wasatch’s Ryder Robinson at 5:03.

Ploehn won by technical fall in the consolation semifinal over Stratton Lews of Timpanogos 15-0.

Will Dixon of Payson won by an 11-10 decision over Ploehn in the third-place match.

150 – Santi Perez scored 4 team points when he pinned Parker Manning of Woods Cross at 3:02.

157 – Aidan Renhart scored 4 team points with a first round fall over Erick Fabal of Timpanogos at 2:57

175 – Josh Olson placed second and scored 26 team points.

He pinned Quinn Richins of Wasatch in the second round in 1:13. He pinned Kenneth Hoard of Bountiful in the quarterfinal in 1:34. Olson reached the finals with another pin. This time over Hunter Neilson of Bountiful in 1:17.

Landen Shurtleff of Payons (46-3) pinned Olson in the final match in 1:37.

190 – Jude White placed 10th and scored 4 team points with a 10-4 decision over Ricardon Valdovinos of Payson.

215 – Ian Rogers placed eighth and scored 10 team points.

He pinned a Wasatch opponent in consolation round two in 43 seconds. Rogers then pinned a Brighton opponent, won a major decision over a wrestler from Mountain View. He dropped his final two matches to place eighth.

285 – Alex Rosas placed fourth and scored 22 team points for the Stallions.

He defeated Azad Mohammad of Jordan by pin in 4:39 in the second round.

Rosas lost by pin in the quarterfinal, and then pinned three opponents from Alta, Payson and Brighton, before losing by a 9-5 decision in the third-place match.

Tooele

106 – Kayden Barlow (13-13) placed 10th for the Buffaloes. He was victorious with a pin over Noe Marin-Cornejo of East.

113 – Parker Hansen (19-2) won by tech fall over Arturo Villa of Highland in the second round. He pinned Spanish Fork’s Wyatt Mangelson in 2:53 in the quarterfinal. Hansen won by decision of Ethan DeLeon of Northridge 8-1, and lost in the finals by technical fall to Uintah’s Michael Alexander.

Hansen finished second and scored 23.5 team points for the Buffaloes

120 – Mason Flygare (18-8) placed second and scored 26 team points. He defeated a wrestler from East High School by fall in Round 2 in 41 seconds.

He also pinned an opponent from Orem in the quarterfinal and an opponent from Salem Hills in the semifinal.

Bridger Ricks of Box Elder (43-1) pinned Flygare in the championship match in 40 seconds.

126 – Antonio Mascarenas placed sixth and scored 15.5 points. He won five matches before losing in the consolation semifinal and the 5th-place match. He came through a tech fall, two pins, a decision, and a major decision.

126 – Ismael Diaz scored 6 team points for Tooele. He had one pin and one sudden victory.

132 – Ethan Gavin placed 10th and scored 9 team points. He scored four pins in his seven matches.

144 – Garrett Palmer scored 7 team points with two pins in his four matches. Rhys Stoddard scored 9 team points with a pin and two major decisions in his six matches.

150 – Jacob Proctor scored 1 team point with an 8-4 decision. Drake Gritzmacher scored 3 team points with a pin over a Cedar Valley opponent.

157 – Ty Proctor (22-14) placed sixth and scored 15 team points. He pinned Cedar Valley’s Rohaan Anderson in Round 2, and pinned two more opponents in the consolation rounds before losing in the 5th-place match.

165 – Josh Willson scored 10 team points with three pins in his six matches.

175 – Ethan Garcia (19-16) placed fifth and scored 21 team points. Garcia won six of his eight matches. He pinned five of his opponents and won by decision in Consolation Round 4. Garcia pinned Ryan Petersen of Viewmont in the 5th-place match in 2:46.

215 – Adrien Lovato placed 10th and scored 8 team points. He pinned his first two opponents and lost in the quarterfinal by a fall. He pinned an opponent from Bonneville in consolation Round 5, and lost in the ninth-place match to a wrestler from Box Elder.

215 – Dalton McQuiddy placed eighth and scored 4 team points. He won two decisions in his five matches.

285 – Jimmy Tuipeatau scored 6 team points with a second-round victory by fall over a Bonneville opponent.