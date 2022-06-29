Young baseball player dies from brain tumor

A Tooele family is mourning the loss of their seemingly healthy 15-year-old son who died Monday from a brain tumor they didn’t even know existed. Rayce Nelson’s friends and family are still in complete shock as to how the active boy who loved baseball is gone.

“Rayce loved playing baseball, and the fields were where he got to spend his final days, surrounded by his family and his team,” Whitney Roth, a relative, wrote on GoFundMe. “He was the most wonderful son and brother, and is leaving the deepest hole in all of our hearts.”

The fundraiser to help cover Rayce’s final medical expenses and funeral costs has quickly raised more than $12,000 as the community steps in to support his family. Any excess donations will be given to the Tooele baseball program in Rayce’s honor.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/c23/rayce-nelson-memorial-fund