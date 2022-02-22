Young Stansbury wrestlers excel at Youth Super State

The future looks bright for Stansbury Stallion Wrestling.

Youth Super State was a success this year for the Stansbury Club team. Eighteen wrestlers competed, 10 placed, and the club finished 15th out of 80 teams at the meet held on Jan. 28-29 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Coach Tyson Linnell said the club helps youngsters learn the sport of wrestling and helps feed his high school program.

Last year, Stansbury High placed sixth at the 4A state high school championships with 13 seniors on the team. The Stallions were young this year, and several wrestlers will return for next season. Stansbury finished 14th out of 33 5A wrestling teams.

Wrestlers who placed at Youth Super State included Tytan Turner 1st, Blakelee Turner 2nd, Kayce Linnell 2nd, Cache Black 3rd, Brock Bleazard 6th, Mason Herndon 5th, Cooper Black 5th, Carson Spires 4th, Robinson Zukeran 4th, Ben Ploehn 4th.

The team concluded the season with a party to celebrate its success at Super State on Tuesday, Feb. 15.