Young talent at Stansbury High presents ‘Mary Poppins Jr’

Stansbury High School’s young actors will take center stage next week in the school’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”

Stallion Drama teacher Glen Carpenter said about 75 percent of the actors in the play are freshmen.

“They are beginning actors but they are talented,” he said. “… This is the Junior Version, made by MTI (Music Theatre International) for smaller schools. We’ve been working on it since about October.”

The main parts of Mary Poppins and Bert are played by juniors Trinity Dyson and Landon Richins.

“I have found a deeper love for Mary Poppins through getting to play this part. It is a story that every child should get to experience,” Dyson said. “Mary is very subtle with her teachings. She doesn’t tell the kids what they are about to learn; the kids need to find it.”

Richins said “Mary Poppins” is one of his favorite shows and playing Bert is a dream come true.

“This has been one of the best and most challenging projects I have ever done,” Richins said. “Mr. Carpenter has allowed a couple of students and myself to student-direct and choreograph most of the show. It has been such a great experience to get to put my ideas on the stage and watch them come to life.”

Sophomore Bailey Higgins, who plays Nelius, also helped produce the play with Dyson and Richins.

“I always get students to help with the production of shows because it’s a good experience for them,” Carpenter said. “… The play runs about 90 minutes tops, and the songs aren’t as long and the music is a little simplified.”

The play is based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, according to a synopsis of the show provided by Carpenter.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again, according to the synopsis. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

The show runs Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. with an added matinee on Friday at 4 p.m. Cash tickets at the door are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for non-SHS students and seniors and $5.50 for SHS students and children under 12. Discounted advance tickets are available at www.stalliondrama.org

The school is located at 5300 N. Stallion Way in Stansbury Park.