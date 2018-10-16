Your ballot is coming! Your ballot is coming!

All voters in Tooele County will receive their election ballot in the mail by Oct. 22 for the Nov. 6 General Election. This will give voters time to study the issues before voting. If you lose your ballot, you are welcome to come to one of the polling locations listed below where you will fill out a provisional form and receive a paper ballot like the one you received in the mail.

Many in Tooele County have been voting by mail for a number of years. Tooele City and Grantsville City came on board during the 2018 Primary Election.

There are three ways to return your voted ballot:

Through the mail: Your ballot must be postmarked prior to election day. Ballots mailed after 5 p.m. the day before the election will not be counted. Mailing your ballot requires a first-class stamp.

Additional locations: Drop off at the Tooele County Clerk’s Office anytime, or at any polling location on Election Day until 8 p.m.

Polling locations: Tooele County Building, Middle Canyon Elementary, Grantsville Fire Station and Stansbury High School.

Outdoor Ballot Drop Boxes are available at the rear of the Tooele County Building, south side of Tooele City Hall, east side of Grantsville City Hall, and 500 Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park.

For exact locations, please see this link: www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/maps.htm

Thank you for voting! Questions? Please contact me at mgillette@tooeleco.org or call 435-843-3148.

Marilyn Gillette is the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor.