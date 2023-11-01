It may be frightening, but your ballot for the November 21, 2023 General Election might have arrived on Halloween.

Ballots for the 2023 election have been mailed and may hit mailboxes starting Oct. 31, according to Tooele County Clerk.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 20 to be counted or they may be deposited in-person in a ballot drop box by Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is Nov. 13 by 5 p.m. at https://vote.utah.gov/. If you didn’t get a ballot the last day to request a ballot by mail is Nov. 14. Otherwise there is in-person voting on Nov. 21 from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the Tooele County building or at the Grantsville Fire Station.

Early voting can be completed at the Tooele County Clerk’s Office from noon to 4:30 p.m. from Nov. 14-17.

This election includes candidates for city and town council, service district boards and a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives for District 2 to replace Chris Stewart.

Information about what is on the ballot, including candidate profiles can be found at https://tooeleco.org/elections/ontheballot/.