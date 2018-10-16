Your ballot is in the mail, if you are registered to vote

Voters may register by Oct. 30 or at any poll location on election day ♦

With the last batch of ballots headed to the post office today, Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette unlocked ballot drop boxes Monday for voters.

Those drop boxes are located at the Tooele County Building, Tooele City Hall, Grantsville City Hall, and in front of Anytime Fitness in the Stansbury Village Shopping Center.

Election Day is Nov. 6, but with the county voting by mail, voting doesn’t have to wait until election day, according to Gillette.

“Voters will be receiving their ballots in the mail and they can start returning them anytime,” she said.

Citizens can check their voter registration status, including address, at the state voter information website, vote.utah.gov.

Voters can also check the status of their ballot under the Voter/Info/Track Ballot tab at vote.utah.gov. After entering your name, birthdate, and address, a window will open with several links. Below the links there will be a line in bright yellow that reads, “Absentee Ballot Status (General).” Once your ballot has been mailed, immediately to the right of that line will be the word “Sent” in a yellow box.

Links at the same website will take you to information on the nearest poll location to your address that will be open on Election Day, a sample ballot, candidate profiles and information on ballot issues.

The elected officials link at vote.utah.gov will open a list of all the elected officials that represent your precinct, from the national level to local service districts. This list includes all elected officials for your area, not just those up for election this year.

After a ballot is returned, voters can follow their ballot’s status at the website until the status indicates the ballot was counted.

Only registered voters will be mailed a ballot. Eligible voters who are not registered may register to vote either online at vote.utah.gov or in person at the County Clerk’s office. In both cases the registration must be completed by Oct. 30.

New for this election under a change approved by the state Legislature, voters may also register at poll locations on Election Day. To do so they will need a valid picture ID and proof of address, like a utility bill, if their address is different than the address on the ID, according to Gillette.

The ID requirement to register is essentially the same as the identification requirement to vote in person at a poll, according to Gillette.

Information on the ID requirement for voting may be found on the county clerk’s website at www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk.htm.

“Voters that aren’t already registered that show up at the polls on Election Day will fill out a provisional ballot form and then cast a provisional ballot,” Gillette said. “After we check and make sure they didn’t vote somewhere else, their ballot will be counted.”