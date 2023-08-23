If you are eligible to vote in a primary election ♦

Ballots for the Sept. 5 primary have been mailed to all primary eligible voters by the Tooele County Clerk.

To be eligible to receive a primary ballot, a voter must be registered as affiliated with the Republican Party — thereby being eligible to vote in the Republican Party’s primary election for the 2nd Congressional District — and/or live in Grantsville or Erda City Council District 1. These are the only races with a primary election.

Ballots started to appear in mailboxes on Aug. 15. County Clerk Tracy Shaw recommends that voters that should have received a ballot but haven’t yet contact her office at 843-3140.

Voters may go online to vote.utah.gov to check their voter information including address and party affiliation. Voters can also track their ballot and learn about candidates at vote.utah.gov.

Mail-in ballots may be returned by mail, in person to the County Clerk’s Office, on voting day at any vote center or by dropping the ballot in any of the secure ballot drop boxes before the end of voting on Election Day.

Ballot drop off boxes can be found at: the Tooele County Building in the front parking lot, Tooele City Hall by the utility payment drop box, Grantsville City Hall by the payment drop box, Stansbury Park by the North Tooele Fire District Station, the Erda Fire Station on Erda Way, Lake Point at the Lake Point Park pavilion during daytime hours, the Stockton Town Hall on Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wendover City Hall on Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Vernon at Vernon Elementary and Rush Valley at Rush Valley City Hall.

Early voting will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 at the Tooele County Clerk’s Office in room 318 of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

On primary Election Day, Sept. 5, there will be in-person voting locations at the Grantsville Fire Station and in the basement of the Tooele County Building.

These locations are specifically for those needing ADA accommodations, those who did not receive a ballot in the mail, whose information is incorrect, or other emergencies.

However, everyone is welcome. Voters will receive a paper ballot exactly like the one they received in the mail. There will be a place for voters to sit and fill out their ballot and then drop it in a ballot drop box on the site.

Shaw has posted a schedule of dates and times when her office will process and tabulate ballots. The processing and tabulation is open to the public. Ballots will be processed and tabulated but no results will be posted until after polls are closed on Election Day.

Shaw’s office will continue to process and tabulate ballots that arrive in the mail for two weeks after the election if they are postmarked no later than Sept. 5, 2023. This means that close races may not be decided until the final vote canvas two weeks after the election.

Additional information on elections may be found at tooeleco.org/elections.