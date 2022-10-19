Your ballot: It’s in the mail

Ballots for Nov. 8 election should arrive in mailboxes this week ♦

Registered active voters in Tooele County should receive their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election in their mailboxes sometime this week, according to Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

“If voters don’t have them by Friday they should contact my office,” Shaw said.

Prior to 2018 many of the outlying areas in the county were already voting by mail. Stansbury Park voting precincts were added to the vote-by-mail in the 2016 election. Starting with the 2018 primary election, vote by mail became the default method of voting for the entire county.

The move to countywide vote-by- mail started with the need to replace old electronic voting machines with about half of the county already voting by mail and most counties in the state were either voting by mail or moving to vote-by-mail. Moving the remainder of the county to vote by mail appeared to be the best option, said then County Clerk Marilyn Gilldette.

Mail-in precincts in Tooele County had a history of a higher rate of voter turnout, so part of the rationale of changing to vote-by-mail was also to increase voter participation,

Tooele County decided to join with the other counties in purchasing new equipment for counting vote by mail ballots. New equipment was purchased by the state creating an incentive for moving to vote by mail.

In 2020, the state legislature enacted a law that made vote by mail the default voting method while protecting the right for voters to choose to vote in person.

In accordance with state law, ballots are mailed to all active registered voters. Registered voters are divided into two categories — active and inactive. State election code defines an inactive voter as a registered voter who has not voted in two consecutive regular general elections and has failed to respond to a notice sent to them by the county clerk.

Voters who are expecting a ballot in the mail but don’t get one by Friday, Oct. 21 should call the County Clerk’s office to find out why they didn’t get one, Shaw said.

If needed another ballot can be prepared for pick up or mail and the lost ballot can be “spoiled” or marked as invalid in the vote counting system so it can’t be used, according to Shaw.

Ballots can be returned in several ways — in person at the County Clerk’s Office during regular business hours, by mail, dropped in one of several secure drop boxes around the county, or they can be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day.

If returning a ballot by mail, it must be postmarked the day before the election. Check where you mail your ballot. Just because you dropped it in a mailbox at 11:59 p.m. doesn’t mean it will be postmarked by midnight. Any valid ballot that arrives at the clerk’s office before the final canvass, which is two weeks after election day, will be opened and processed.

Not sure about the post office? Ballots can also be dropped off at a secure ballot drop box: at Grantsville City Hall, Tooele City Hall, the east parking lot of the Tooele County Building, the Erda Fire Station [Erda City office] at 2163 W. Erda Way, in Stansbury Park at 500 Village Boulevard near Anytime Fitness, at Lake Point Park at 1337 Canyon Road, at Vernon Elementary School or at Rush Valley, Vernon or Wendover City halls. Ballots must be dropped off at drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The county will operate two in-person voting centers on Election Day at the Tooele County Administration Building and at the Deseret Peak Complex. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can drop off their ballots at these two locations or they may receive a ballot to mark and cast at the voting center. Any previous mail ballots will be spoiled so nobody votes twice.

The county will also hold early in-person voting on Oct. 27, 28 and Nov. 3, 4 from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office in room 318 of the Tooele County Administration Building.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to register to vote. After that, unregistered voters may register or cast a provisional ballot at a voting center on Election Day.

The last day to request a replacement ballot to be sent in the mail is Nov. 1. After that voters will need to vote in person on an early vote day or on Election Day.

To request a replacement ballot, contact the Tooele County Clerk’s Office at elections@tooeleco.org or 435-843-3140.