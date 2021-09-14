Tooele Valley Theatre brings their first musical to stage ♦

For many years, shortly after learning to read, American youth would rise early on Sunday morning before anybody else in the house was awake and open the front door to retrieve the extra thick Sunday paper. The colored comics section would be fished out from the center of the heavy paper, unfolded and laid out on the living room floor. Sprawled on the floor, the first comic to be read was “Peanuts,” the wonderful events of the life of poor Charlie Brown and his group of friends, as drawn and written by Charles Schulz.

Tooele Valley Theatre brings the magic of Charlie Brown to the stage in Tooele this month with their first musical, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

A musical comedy, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” brings a plot with humor that will make young and old laugh, as well as think a little about life.

If you don’t remember the comic strip, don’t worry, the musical will introduce you to Charlie Brown and his gang of friends and family.

“‘You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown’ is Tooele Valley Theatre’s premiere musical,” said Brianna Lyman, one of the founders of Tooele Valley Theatre. “It has been a pleasure to put this show together. This team is spectacular. Putting on a musical is not an easy task, but because of the absolutely amazing production team and cast we really couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

Directed by Henry Ballestos, Tooele Valley Theatre’s production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” features Joseph Argyle as Charlie Brown, Lucille Johnson as Lucy Van Pelt, Kai Sadowski as Linus Van Pelt, Michael Young as Schroeder, Brae Bennion as Snoopy.

Emily Henwood portrays Sally Brown, Emilie Shinn is Peppermint Patty, Jamie Eldridge is Patty, Nathan Stuart is Pig Pen, Sofia Kenrick is Frieda, and Violet is seen through Devin Sheridan.

The show opens on Sept. 16 at the Tooele High School auditorium with other evening performances on Sept. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. Matinee performances are on Sept. 18 and 25. Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances start at 2 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.Tickets can be purchased at tooelevalleytheatre.org. Tickets may be bought at the door. Card payments are preferred.