During National Suicide Prevention Month, it’s important to check on yourself and check on family members and friends.

“Suicide prevention month is a good time to bring awareness,” Jon Gossett, Life’s Worth Living Foundation founder said. “We lose far too many people to suicide.”

In the United States, Utah has the 11th highest rate of suicide per capita. Statistics for 2022 haven’t been released yet, but in 2021, there were around 648 suicides in the state, creating a rate of 20.6 per 100,000 residents, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

September is a great time to check on friends and family to ask if they are struggling with thoughts of suicide, Gossett said. One way to do so is through social media.

“With social media, we can see when people are posting things that may jump out at us,” he said. “If I see someone make a post that’s out of the norm for them, I pay attention and I’ll send them a personal message.”

Signs that someone may be struggling include acting out of the norm, talking about wanting to die or end their life, looking for a way to end their life, talking about being a burden to others, increasing the use of alcohol or drugs, withdrawing, showing signs of rage, and extreme mood swings.

“If we spent a little less time worrying about ourselves and started focusing on others, life would be so much better for all of us,” Gossett said. “Pay attention to people around you and don’t be afraid to ask. Be direct about it … Love them enough to ask a question. Ask them if they’re thinking about suicide. If they say yes, ask them if they have a plan. Then, get them to someone that can help.”

Those who are struggling themselves should reach out to someone for help such as a family member, friend, or religious leader, or phone a hotline.

“I think everyone at some point in their life has thought ‘Man, things are hard. I just don’t want to do it anymore,’” Gossett said. “We all go through hard times. They say that during an average lifetime, a person will go through six bouts of major depression … If you’re having thoughts that the world might be better off without you, reach out to someone, because you’d be surprised how many people care. If you’re having scary thoughts, talk to somebody.”

Reaching out is nothing to be ashamed of, Gossett said.

“People are talking about mental health and suicide now and it’s not shameful,” he said. “We don’t have to be ashamed of having a bad day; you don’t have to be ashamed of having a mental illness; you don’t have to be ashamed of having thoughts that are scary. We’ve all been there.”

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are not alone. There are many phone numbers and hotlines to help.

For school children, there is the Safe UT app, available on both the Apple and Android app stores. The app allows kids to report thoughts of suicide, dangers to their school, and bullying. Additionally, the app also allows kids to make an anonymous report about their friends’ thoughts of suicide in order to get them help. Each tip goes to school administration who provide students with aid or involve police if a major issue is reported.

Adults and children alike struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text 988 to be connected to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation has a phone number those who are struggling can call. The number is 435-248-LIVE. The hotline is not staffed 24/7, so a message may have to be left. Those in an emergency situation should call the 988 number.

The Tooele Mobile Crisis Outreach Team can be reached at 435-843-3520 or by calling 911. The services are operated 24/7 for anyone in the Tooele County area. The team consists of case managers and mental health officers.

Seniors can also call local senior centers during hours of operation to be connected to additional resources.

For those who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, the Trevor Project provides information and support. Call or text 1-866-488-7386 to connect with staff available 24/7.

Additionally, support groups may help individuals who are struggling with thoughts of suicide or have lost a loved one or friend.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation meets on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center located at 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele. Everyone is invited. They will also be starting a program for those in the LGBTQ+ community soon. Please keep an eye on their Facebook page for more information.

Caring Connections provides evidence-based bereavement care to grieving persons in the intermountain west through clinician facilitated support groups both in person and online. They offer five support groups. To learn more, please visit https://nursing.utah.edu/caring-connections.

Each April the Life’s Worth Living Foundation walks from Tooele to Wendover to show their support to those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide and in remembrance of those who have been lost. For more information about the walk, please watch the foundation’s Facebook page.