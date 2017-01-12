Youth serves SHS well in win over Tooele

Underclassmen lead Stansbury’s second-half surge ♦

After a low-scoring, hard-fought first half, someone needed to step up and become a difference-maker in Tuesday night’s Region 10 girls basketball opener between archrivals Tooele and Stansbury.

Two of the youngest players on Stansbury’s roster seized that opportunity. Sophomore guard Mia Thurber and freshman forward Taylor Hinds combined for 21 of the Stallions’ 26 points in the second half, propelling SHS to a 41-32 win over the Buffaloes at Stansbury High School.

“Having coaches at halftime being able to refocus you, telling you that you’ve got to keep composure — ‘you control your offense’ is pretty much what I have coaches telling me,” said Thurber, who led all scorers with 15 points. “Being able to bring that out, finish, crash the [offensive] boards and bring the energy that we need as a team is what we were mostly able to do and it helped the team be successful.”

The Stallions (7-8, 1-0 Region 10) led 15-13 at halftime, but opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run on two layups and a free throw from Hinds, and an and-one by Thurber to take control of the contest.

“I was nervous, but really, really excited,” Hinds said. “I couldn’t wait to play my first region game. We couldn’t have done it without the juniors and the seniors. What some people don’t see is the background work — they get the steal and they pass it up to us. There’s lots of assists. They help a lot.”

Tooele (5-8, 0-1) closed to within four points by the end of the third quarter, but that was as close as the Buffaloes got. The Stallions opened the final frame with 3-pointers from Thurber and fellow sophomore Kalee Philips, sandwiched around a trey from Tooele’s Makenna Baker, to build a seven-point lead.

“We came in at halftime and it was a close game,” Tooele coach Randy Goss said. “If you come out a little sluggish and you let the other team take off, then you’re in for a battle. You give them confidence. I think we just came out in the third [quarter] a little sluggish, it gave them confidence and then we had to battle back from that.”

The Buffs were strong early, led by Emily Webber’s dominance on the offensive boards. The junior forward helped Tooele take the lead in the first quarter, scoring all eight of her team’s points. But the Stallions got the ship righted, and a 3-pointer by Stansbury senior Deanna Castillo with 52 seconds left in the opening period gave the Stallions a lead they never relinquished.

“I think everybody’s nerves were kind of up and excited for [the game],” Stansbury coach Kenzie Newton said. “We wanted to protect our house. It was a good game. Both teams competed and battled. It should be a competitive region overall.”

Each team managed just five points in the second quarter before Thurber and Hinds got going for Stansbury. Thurber went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the second half and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game, while Hinds was a force on the offensive glass and put an exclamation point on her strong outing with a reverse layup midway through the fourth quarter.

“That’s kind of the unique thing about our team,” Newton said. “Any given night, someone else that hasn’t even been in double-digits all season could be. We’re pretty versatile and pretty deep as far as where we’re at with this group, and it’s fun to see. It’s fun to see these young kids step up and get this varsity experience. They’re hungry for it.”

Castillo had eight points for the Stallions, while Philips had five and Kyrstanne Idom had four.

Emily Webber and her twin sister, Abby, each had 10 points to lead Tooele. Baker added nine points off the bench. Shaylie Davis had two points and Mackenzie Sharkey added one.

“I thought the crowd got their money’s worth — it was a battle the whole way through,” said Goss, whose team played host to Park City on Thursday night in a game that was not complete at press time. “I think we’re coming along. I love coaching these girls. They’ve got a lot of talent and I think we’ll be OK.”

Stansbury is off until Tuesday, when the Stallions will travel to Park City.