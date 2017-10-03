Zeniff (Zen) LeRoy Hathaway II, 29, departed this life on Sept. 27, 2017. Zen was born in Apple Valley, California and lived in Victorville and Hesperia, California; Heber City, Utah; Beaverton, Oregon; Tooele and Park City, Utah. His favorite residence was Park City.

Zen was an amazing child — inquisitive, imaginative, resourceful, helpful, loving, intelligent and most times a bit too rambunctious. He never outgrew any of those childlike attributes. There were many sides to Zen and few people saw every side.

He was an Eagle Scout, served a service mission for the Family History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held several technical certifications for Information Technology but preferred to work with his hands.

Zen could fix or build anything and he loved doing it. Zen loved the outdoors — hiking, climbing, biking, skiing, snowboarding and any activity that included cars or motorcycles. The one side everyone did see was his love of people and his willingness to serve whoever and whenever, no matter the situation.

Zen is survived by his parents: Robert and Lynne (Reynolds) Hathaway, Tooele, Utah; siblings: Alisha (Jeremy) Jones, Merkel, Texas; Joseph Hathaway, Woodbridge, Virginia; Nathan (Maxine) Hathaway, Woodbridge, Virginia; Christina (Andrew) Deaver, Orem, Utah; Rob (Lora) Hathaway, Boise, Idaho; Aaron (Aubree) Hathaway, Grantsville, Utah; Kyrra (Michael) Morgan, Tooele, Utah; Tashina Hathaway, Draper, Utah; grandparents: Zeniff Hathaway (Sr), Heber City, Utah; Bill and Diane Reynolds, Hebo, Oregon; nine aunts and uncles, 15 adoring nieces and nephews and scores of cousins.

He is preceded in death by his beloved “Uncle John” Hathaway, Aunt Connie and Uncle Ron Nelson, grandmothers Ruth Hathaway and Jeanie Reynolds and brother Robert Hathaway II.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Tooele Utah Valley View Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 332 E 1000 North, Tooele, Utah, 84074. A viewing will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The family invites all who knew or loved him to attend. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery.